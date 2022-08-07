Road Dogg: Brock Lesnar Refused to Work with Jinder Mahal and Several WWE Talents

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar isn't particularly shy about flexing his position of power within WWE, and that's apparently included nixing proposed storylines.

Road Dogg, who worked in several roles behind the scenes before his dismissal this year, recently revealed Lesnar refused to work with several wrestlers in the past.

“So yeah, Brock [Lesnar] said, ‘I’m not working with him [Jinder Mahal].’ Look, he said that about several people by the way," Road Dogg said on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

WWE wanted Lesnar to work with Mahal at the 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view in a champion vs. champion match. Instead, the storyline changed at Lesnar's behest, with AJ Styles defeating Mahal to win the WWE championship less than two weeks before Survivor Series.

Lesnar defeated Styles in what was one of The Beast Incarnate's best recent matches. One could argue that Lesnar had a better creative idea than the WWE writers, given Mahal isn't a particularly great worker.

It's also not as if Lesnar hasn't been on the other end of the booking stick. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin famously walked out on the company in 2002 when he was asked to put Lesnar over in the King of the Ring tournament.

