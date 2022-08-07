NFL Rumors: Browns Deny Kareem Hunt's Trade Request as RB Seeks New Contract

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly asked for a trade, but the team has declined his request, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The 27-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract and asked for an extension in the spring but was also denied. Now, the veteran is only participating in individual drills during training camp as he seeks a new home.

According to Cabot, the Browns will fine him for missing team drills.

Hunt appeared in eight games last season, making just one start, while totaling 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He added 22 catches for 174 receiving yards.

Though calf and ankle injuries cost him significant time in 2021, he still saw a smaller role behind Nick Chubb than he had in the past. In 2020, Hunt totaled 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns despite only starting five of 16 games.

Hunt remains effective when on the field. His 4.9 yards per carry last season would've been 10th in the NFL with enough attempts to qualify—and seventh among running backs. He still saw just 44 percent of offensive snaps when active, the lowest mark of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

The one-time Pro Bowler could clearly be a difference-maker as a featured back, which he showed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt totaled 1,782 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, following it up with 1,202 yards and 14 scores in just 11 games in 2018.

Hunt's career with Kansas City was derailed when a video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman in 2018. He was released by the Chiefs before joining the Browns in 2019, later signing an extension to stay with the team.

Now, Hunt wants another chance to show he can be a lead running back before hitting free agency next offseason.