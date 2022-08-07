Rays Coach Kyle Snyder Injured Himself Walking to Mound to Visit Shane McClanahan

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Injuries are unfortunately a major part of sports, and sometimes that goes beyond just the athletes.

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself while walking out for a mound visit with pitcher Shane McClanahan during Saturday's loss to the Detroit Tigers. After Snyder returned to the dugout, manager Kevin Cash had to take over for the visit.

"He pulled a calf muscle—pulled it, strained it, popped it—we haven't gotten the final injury report yet," Cash said of Snyder after the game. "I had to step up."

McClanahan had only allowed two runs through his first six innings, so the pitching coach likely didn't get much of a warm-up before his seventh-inning mound visit. It might be a lesson that even if you're not playing in a game, it's always important to stretch before any activity.

The Rays have had poor injury luck this year already with 15 players currently on the injured list. Snyder's latest injury only adds to the issues for the 57-50 squad.