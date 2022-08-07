WWE Rumors: Talent Met with HHH About Their Future After Not Having Creative Plans

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE's new creative direction under Triple H is starting to form, and talent is taking notice.

Fightful Select reported multiple wrestlers have met with the new head of creative to discuss their plans moving forward as Triple H settles into replacing Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer has quickly worked to make his mark, with the most notable changes being the re-signings of Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross. Kai made her re-debut at SummerSlam, joining Bayley and IYO Sky (formerly Io Shirai) to form a new stable to feud with Bianca Belair. Kross made his impact Friday on SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre to close the program.

The report did not mention which talents met with Triple H, but it's likely the entire roster wants to hear what's in store for them moving forward.

Most fans and some talent found McMahon's creative direction lacking in recent years.

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love," Becky Lynch told Mike Coppinger of ESPN. "I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal. What he's done with NXT speaks for itself. What he did with the women's division and how he allowed us to change the business forever speaks for itself."

Lynch will have to wait for her own new creative direction until after she recovers from a shoulder injury suffered at SummerSlam. That said, Triple H's creative team already planted the seeds of her return to being a babyface at the live event.

As far as the rest of the roster, it appears we'll just have to wait and see.

