Jets Rumors: Denzel Mims Doesn't Plan to Request Trade Ahead of 2022 Season

Al Pereira/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims hasn't requested a trade and doesn't intend to do so, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, though the wideout's agent is meeting with the team Saturday.

That followed a report from the Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, who said there is "a disconnect between the front office and coaching staff" on Mims' future with the Jets, with the former wanting him to be part of the offense and the latter having been down on him "since last summer."

And Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote Saturday that Mims "does not feel like part of the Jets' long-term plan. Yes, they could hold on to him as insurance for an injury. But trading him seems to be the best thing for both sides."

That partly comes down to the team having solid depth at the position. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios are all returning, while the Jets used a first-round pick to add Ohio State star Garrett Wilson.

It's possible that Mims could be the team's fifth option at the position, though his own aspirations are greater than that heading into the 2022 season.

"I see myself on top," he told reporters. "I feel like I've put in enough work to be there. That's a coach's decision. But I'm going to continue to work my tail off and do everything I can."

"Starting receiver. That's the goal," he added. "I'll do anything and everything I can."

Mims, 24, has failed to make a major impact for the Jets since being a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, catching 31 passes for 490 yards in 20 overall games (11 starts). It hasn't been the sort of production the team was hoping for out of the former Baylor product.

One good sign this summer, however, is that head coach Robert Saleh has offered a positive review of Mims.

"We're happy with the approach he's taken this offseason, the way he attacked OTAs, the way he's come into training camp, where he is mentally, the coaching that he's accepting," he told reporters. "He doesn't make excuses, he's grinding. He's approaching it like a professional."

But Mims may still have an uphill battle to significant playing time in New York. He may not request a trade, but it's possible it will still be the best outcome for both the young receiver and the team.