Report: Triple H Plans to Bolster WWE Roster After Taking over for Vince McMahon

Triple H is reportedly looking into bringing more former WWE talent back to the company in the wake of his elevation to head of WWE creative.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Triple H is just getting started and a "feeling-out process" has taken place regarding talk of reshaping the roster and adding depth in the form of past WWE talent that has either been released or didn't re-sign with the company.

Triple H took over as head of creative a couple of weeks ago after Vince McMahon retired from his positions of CEO, chairman and head of creative in the midst of an investigation into million-dollar payments he allegedly made to former female WWE employees to remain silent about sexual relationships with him and alleged sexual misconduct.

The Game was also named vice president of talent relations, plus his wife and McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is now co-CEO and chairwoman. That likely means Triple H has plenty of freedom to pursue free-agent talent.

He has already made a significant impact in that regard, starting with SummerSlam, which saw Bayley return from injury after more than a year on the shelf, flanked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Kai had been released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was in charge, while Sky was reportedly in limbo before showing up at SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Matthew Wilkinson) reported last month that Sky's WWE contract would be expiring soon and the belief was that she was planning to go back to her native Japan rather than re-signing.

Instead, Triple H elevated the former NXT women's champion from NXT to the main roster, and it seems likely that she signed a new deal.

Two more returns occurred on Friday night's episode of SmackDown during the main event segment involving The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre.

Just as McIntyre was about to rush the ring to attack Roman Reigns and The Usos, Karrion Kross appeared, accompanied by Scarlett.

Kross and Scarlett were a popular act in NXT, with Kross winning the NXT Championship twice, but they never appeared on screen together on the main roster and they were both released in November 2021 after Kross wasn't well-received when his look and gimmick were changed.

Now, Kross seems poised to enter the main event scene immediately, as he took out the No. 1 contender for the world title and put undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns on notice.

Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, John Morrison, Tegan Nox and Tyler Breeze are some of the most notable former WWE Superstars who are still believed to be free agents, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Triple H brings some or all of them back in the near future.

