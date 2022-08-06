Bears' Teven Jenkins Denies Conflict With Coaches amid Trade Rumors

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had been absent from training camp as he recovered from an undisclosed injury, but there had been a rumor that discontent and clashes with the coaching staff caused his absence.



Jenkins cleared up those rumors while speaking with reporters Saturday after he returned to camp.



"That was totally not true, and I just wanted to tell everybody that you don't have to believe everything that somebody says. It's just how it is," Jenkins said.

After Jenkins missed his first couple of practices due to injury, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan reported on July 30 that there was "a high level of disconnect" between the 2021 second-round pick and Chicago's new coaching staff, particularly with new offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo then reported on Aug. 1 that the Bears had been receiving calls inquiring about a trade for Jenkins. ESPN's Peggy Kusinski added on Aug. 3 that Chicago was "actively" trying to move him.

However, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Friday that Jenkins has participated in team meetings and is "all in" for the 2022 season. In addition, he said Jenkins would compete for one of the starting tackle spots when healthy.

Jenkins addressed the trade rumors and report of clashing with coaches in a Twitter post on Aug. 2:

Jenkins had missed seven straight practices, but he returned to training camp Saturday and participated in individual drills. He didn't provide any details on his injury and whether it was related to the back issues that hampered him in 2021.

He said:



"It feels really good and I'm not having any discomfort right now, so it's really good. If I had to give myself a percent, probably around 90% and it's just about working my body back into the feeling of football back again and getting back to that 100% of 'this is football' and get ready to go."

The Oklahoma State product was limited to six games and 161 offensive snaps as a rookie last season because of a back injury that required surgery.