Cardinals' Kyler Murray Won't Be Rushed Back After COVID-19 Recovery, per Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Saturday that quarterback Kyler Murray, who had been out since Aug. 1 after testing positive for COVID-19, would only do minimal work upon his return.

Murray had to sit for five days after testing positive, per NFL rules. He returned to training camp practice Saturday. However, Kingsbury stressed that the team would not rush him back into the mix.

Murray was seen stretching before the team's annual Red and White practice:

Kingsbury told reporters that Murray might do some individual drills and participate in the warm-ups but that the Cardinals would largely hold him out.

He did mention the importance of getting him back around the team to be with his teammates. However, it appears the team will ramp up Murray's activity Monday.

"Monday, I expect him to at least do something," Kingsbury said.

Murray is in Arizona for the long haul after agreeing to a five-year, $230.5 million extension. Entering his fourth NFL season, the former Oklahoma star led Arizona to an 11-win campaign and its first playoff appearance in six years last season.

Murray completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns (10 interceptions) in addition to rushing for 544 yards and four scores.

Arizona added a new weapon for Murray in the form of wide receiver Marquise Brown, who landed in Glendale after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens in April.

He'll have a big role as WR1 right away with wideout DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy (Hopkins denies knowingly taking any substance to violate the rules).

The Cardinals also welcome back running back James Conner (1,127 scrimmage yards, 18 touchdowns) and left tackle D.J. Humphries, who were each signed to three-year deals.

The Cardinals will open up the season Sept. 11 at home when they welcome the AFC runner-up Kansas City Chiefs into town.