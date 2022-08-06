Jake Paul Reportedly Has Offered to Fight KSI After Alex Wassabi Bout Canceled

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jake Paul has reportedly made an offer to step in and box one of his brother's former rivals.

According to Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour, Paul has proposed a fight against YouTuber KSI on Aug. 27 after KSI's previously scheduled bout was canceled.

KSI had been set to face fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi, but Wassabi has not been cleared because of a concussion, so the fight is off.

Per Helwani, Paul is willing to step in as Wassabi's replacement on the same date and at the same venue—O2 Arena in London—if KSI accepts a fight at 180 pounds.

KSI previously boxed Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, twice. They fought to a majority draw in 2018 and KSI beat Logan by split decision in 2019.

Like KSI, Jake Paul recently had a fight called off, as scheduled clashes with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. both went by the wayside.

Paul vs. Fury was originally set for Aug. 6 after a previous fight between them was canceled because of Fury being injured and ill. Former UFC star Tyron Woodley stepped in as Fury's replacement on that occasion.

For the second time, Paul vs. Fury didn't happen, however, as the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had visa issues that would not allow him to enter the United States.

Paul replaced Fury with Rahman Jr., who is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman.

That contest was canceled last week following a disagreement about the fighting weight, as Paul claimed that the contract was signed for 200 pounds, but Rahman planned to weigh in at 215 pounds.

While KSI hasn't fought since beating Logan Paul in 2019, Jake Paul has been far more active, posting a 5-0 record since his debut in 2020.

Jake Paul owns victories over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and a pair of former UFC stars in Ben Askren and Woodley.

Fury or Rahman would have been the younger Paul's first opponent with legitimate boxing experience, meaning he may have been an underdog in those fights.

Instead, Paul figures to be a huge favorite against KSI if the latter decides to accept the reported offer.