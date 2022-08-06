Terrell Owens Says Neighbor Should Face Consequences for Calling 911 over His Driving

Terrell Owens (Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said he feared a dispute with his neighbor about his driving Wednesday night in Florida could have turned violent.

Owens told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he was "very aware" of the danger the situation presented, so he attempted to remain calm while filming the scene.

"If the wrong type of cops came out, if they got the wrong type of information," Owens said. "Her, you saw the video, she started crying, you never know how that situation could've turned."

He added: "I could've died. Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would be totally different."

Owens noted he's hopeful Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will look into the situation, which began when the woman called police saying the football player almost struck her with his car, something he previously denied, per TMZ.

"I think there should be some consequences to her actions," he said. "You just can't go around and blurt out things like that and then go about your everyday life and feel like as though you've gotten away with it. Because people are going to witness this, they're going to monitor this…and if they feel that she got away with it, somebody else is going to feel like they can do the same thing."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office told TMZ after Wednesday's incident that Owens and his neighbor were separated by the responding officer and no arrests were made.

Owens played 15 NFL seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class.

The 48-year-old Alabama native most recently played for the Knights of Degen in the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year, and he's expressed interest in returning to the NFL with the Cowboys.