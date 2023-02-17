Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Says It's 'Disappointing' He Won't Play for Team USA in WBC

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw won't play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Kershaw didn't go into specific details about why he won't participate in the event, though he said it's "disappointing" while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Kershaw told reporters on Thursday he was still planning to participate in the WBC, but there are "some complications right now" he was trying to work through.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya, Kershaw has been unable to secure an insurance claim for the World Baseball Classic because of his injury history.

"Insurance coverage is required for players to receive clearance in the World Baseball Classic; securing that coverage becomes more difficult with players who have extensive injury histories," Rosenthal and Ardaya wrote. "Right-hander Sonny Gray was forced to sit out the 2017 World Baseball Classic after he couldn't get clearance."

Kershaw was on the final roster for Team USA that was announced on Feb. 9. He re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $20 million contract during the offseason.

In 2022, Kershaw went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He struck out 137 batters in 126.1 innings. He excelled despite landing on the injured list in May (pelvic joint inflammation) and August (lower back pain).

Kershaw has constructed a Baseball Hall of Fame resume with three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star appearances and the 2014 NL MVP. He's a five-time NL ERA leader who also guided the league in wins and strikeouts three times apiece.

Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined Kershaw at numerous times. Back injuries have hindered him in particular, and he's landed on the IL in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and now 2022.

This was going to be Kershaw's first time pitching for the United States in the WBC. The event was established in 2006 and has taken place every four years since 2009, with the exception of 2021 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will begin on March 8 at four different locations around the world. The semifinals and final will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, with the final on March 21.