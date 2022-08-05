New York Jets to Wear Ukraine Flag Helmet Decals for Week 3 Game vs. Bengals

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In an effort to raise awareness for relief efforts, the New York Jets will wear Ukrainian flag decals on their helmets for their Week 3 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25.

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, the Jets will also paint a Ukrainian flag in each end zone at their home venue of MetLife Stadium for the Week 3 contest.

In addition to bringing attention to relief efforts, the Jets are donating $1 million toward them, with $100,000 being given to 10 different organizations that are lending a helping hand in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been embroiled in conflict since February, which is when neighboring Russia first invaded the country.

The invasion of Ukraine hits especially close to home for the Jets since Suzanne Johnson, the wife of Jets owner Woody Johnson, is the daughter of a Ukrainian immigrant.

Per Battista, Johnson's father was a Ukrainian immigrant and her mother was a first-generation Ukrainian-American, and they lived in the Ukrainian portion of New York's Greenwich Village.

Regarding the decision to display the Ukrainian flag in prominent places during the Sept. 25 game against Cincinnati, Johnson said:

"We have to keep awareness up. We're not doing anything political. We're only focusing on the humanitarian, doing as much to help them until they can go back to their country, to donate as much as we can and by our donating, put it up on our website. It's all we can do."

The Jets are coming off a 4-13 season and have missed the playoffs in each of the past 11 years, but there is optimism surrounding the team in 2022.

New York selected potential instant-impact players such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end Jermaine Johnson in the NFL draft.

Also, 2022 will mark the second season of both quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh at the helm, meaning improvement is expected.

The Week 3 game promises to be a good test for the Jets, since the Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season.