Rams Rumors: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as 'Not Nothing' by Insider

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with "abnormal" elbow pain in his throwing arm, and the ailment is cause for at least some concern, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

"This is not nothing," Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show. "You know, it's a quarterback. It is an arm and, I mean look, it's a Super Bowl champion who is not throwing. There's going to be several practices where he's not going to throw. It was described to me as thrower's elbow, which is basically a pitcher injury where you have a tendon issue in your elbow and you have to kind of manage it.

"... I think they're going to manage it and be OK. But any time your quarterback is not throwing, it is important and something worth watching."

Rapoport's comments come after he reported Thursday that Stafford's injury was considered to be "bad tendinitis" and that "everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine."

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters this week that Stafford was dealing with pain that is "a little abnormal for a quarterback," according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. He added that the team knew they were going to take a "modified approach" with the veteran signal-caller during camp:

"I think I've got a responsibility to try to make decisions that are in the best alignment using medical experts and talking with Matthew. And so all of those things combined led to where we're at right now. And it is an ever-evolving process, but we are really taking over these next couple weeks, seeing how they go."

Stafford received an anti-inflammatory injection in his right elbow this offseason, and the Rams haven't allow him to throw during OTAs or minicamp this summer.

The 34-year-old also dealt with elbow pain at times last season, with McVay saying that his current ailment is "consistent with what's been going on."

However, Stafford still put together one of his best seasons in 2021, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions to lead the Rams to a first-place finish in the NFC West for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

The former Detroit Lion also put together an impressive postseason, completing 70 percent of his passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions en route to a Super Bowl title.

So, even if Stafford isn't feeling 100 percent by the time the regular season starts, he still has the capability to lead the Rams on another deep playoff run.