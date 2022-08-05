WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from August 5

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of a grueling SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns rolled into Friday's SmackDown and addressed his upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The main event of the historic September 3 premium live event from Cardiff, Wales, was not the only focal point of this week's broadcast as the brand crowned a new No. 1 contender to Liv Morgan's women's title and Shinsuke Nakamura competed for the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

Find out what went down with this recap of this week's Fox broadcast.