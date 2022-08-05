Lakers Rumors: Knicks' Cam Reddish Draws Interest from LA amid Russell Westbrook Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to figure out what they want to do with Russell Westbrook, they are also keeping an eye on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish in a potential trade.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Lakers have had interest in the 22-year-old dating back to last season, and he "could" become part of a trade at some point.

Scotto noted the Lakers, Knicks and Utah Jazz discussed a potential three-team trade a few weeks ago that would have sent Westbrook to Utah, Donovan Mitchell to New York and a combination of two players going to Los Angeles.

Reddish wasn't mentioned among the list of potential players the Lakers would have received, but Scotto reported in February they did talk about him in a different three-team swap with the Knicks and Toronto Raptors leading up to the trade deadline.

There doesn't appear to be any significant movement on a potential Westbrook trade at this point.

B/R's Eric Pincus noted on Thursday that the Lakers might be more inclined to use future draft capital and/or take on unwanted salary in a Westbrook deal if they can get LeBron James to sign an extension.

Thursday marked the first day James was eligible to sign a two-year, $97 million extension with the Lakers. Rich Paul, James' agent, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin the two sides had "productive" talks about their future together, but no deal has been agreed upon yet.

If the Knicks do move Reddish, it would seem to indicate they aren't going to move RJ Barrett.

When Barrett's name was floated in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade package last month, SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks have "no interest" in trading the 22-year-old.

New York acquired Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in January. The former No. 10 pick struggled after the move, averaging 6.1 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting in 15 appearances.

A right shoulder injury prematurely ended Reddish's 2021-22 season in March, but it didn't require surgery.

Reddish is an intriguing buy-low candidate if the Knicks decide to move him. The Duke product showed signs of improvement with the Hawks last season prior to being traded. He averaged 11.9 points per game on 37.9 percent three-point shooting in 34 games.

The Lakers can certainly use more depth at small forward behind James. Talen Horton-Tucker had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, the first season of his three-year, $30.8 million contract extension. He's currently projected to be the backup to James next season.