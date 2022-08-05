Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage

Aaron Rodgers (AP Foto/Lon Horwedel, Archivo)

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America.

"I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday. "I'm sure the commissioner [Roger Goodell] is going to reach out and have a conversation with him."

He added: "I'm sure the NFL is probably going to give him a call and say, 'That's not a good look.'"

Sharpe, who earned eight Pro Bowl selections and won three Super Bowl titles during a 14-year career that ended in 2003, added he has no problems with Rodgers' choice.

"It seems weird to me, but whatever helps a person become a better person and find his inner self—I'm cool with it," the Fox Sports analyst said.

Rodgers detailed his use of ayahuasca during an appearance Wednesday on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (via Jace Evans of USA Today). He suggested winning back-to-win NFL MVP Awards in 2020 and 2021 was a direct result of using the psychedelic.

"I don't think it's a coincidence," he said. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers explained the psychoactive brew led him to "unconditionally love myself," improved his mental health and allowed him to have a more direct vision in life.

"There's signs and synchronicities all around us at all times if we're awake enough to see them and to take them in and to listen to our intuition when it's speaking to us or pounding us in the head saying, 'Hey dummy, this is what you're supposed to be doing,'" he said.

The 10-time Pro Bowler didn't say on the podcast appearance whether he'd used ayahuasca since his return from South America in 2020. It's considered a Schedule I drug in the United States alongside marijuana, heroin, LSD and ecstasy, per Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today.

It contains DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine), which is listed as a banned substance by the NFL.

Whatever the reason, Rodgers was terrific leading the Packers offense over the past two seasons with 85 passing touchdowns and just nine interceptions across 32 appearances.

He'll face the task of trying to move forward without longtime favorite target Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, but Green Bay still figures to rank among the NFC's top contenders in 2022.

Rodgers and Co. kick off the regular season Sept. 11 when they visit U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.