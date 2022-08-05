Shohei Ohtani, Angels Tie MLB Record With 7 HRs in Loss vs. Athletics

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels hit seven solo home runs during Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics, but they still suffered a disappointing 8-7 loss at Angel Stadium.

The Halos are just the second team in MLB history to launch seven solo home runs and lose, per ESPN Stats & Information. They are also the first team to hit seven solo shots and score no other runs in a single game.

The only other team to hit seven solo home runs in a game and lose were the 2016 Chicago White Sox.

In total, regardless of result, only six teams in MLB history have hit seven solo home runs in a game, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani hit two of those home runs for his fifth multi-home run game of the season. Kurt Suzuki, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Jared Walsh and the newly-acquired Mickey Moniak also hit home runs in Thursday's game.

L.A. led 2-0 through two innings before the A's piled on six runs in the top of the third inning on Angels starting pitcher Janson Junk.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the third, A's outfielder Ramon Laureano smacked a double to drive in Vimael Machin and Nick Allen, which tied the game 2-2. Designated hitter Sean Murphy then drove in two runs before first baseman Seth Brown hit a two-run homer to give Oakland a 6-2 lead.

Ward cut into Oakland's lead in the bottom of the third inning with a home run to make it 6-3, but the A's added two more runs in the top of the fourth with a blast from Laureano, which made it an 8-3 game.

The Halos continued chipping away at the lead with home runs in the fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings, but they came up short in the end.

The 2022 campaign has been a disappointing one for the Angels, who sit fourth in the AL West with a 44-61 record, but they very clearly have no shortage of talent. The A's, meanwhile, are last in the AL West with a 41-66 record, four games behind the Angels.