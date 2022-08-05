Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary

Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries.

The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series in which Boston came back from down 3-0 to win in seven games.

And even though the Bronx Bombers found plenty of success against the BoSox before then, including a win in the 2003 ALCS, Jeter and fans of the Yankees only wish they could forget 2004.

The fifth episode then shifted into how Jeter dealt with the New York media and how fans believed he was the "master" on answering reporters. He was also touted for being a tremendous leader.

The episode also explored Jeter's bi-racial identity and how it impacted who he was both on and off the field. Jeter's father is Black and his mother is white.

In episode five, New York sportswriter Wallace Matthews, who is white, called Jeter "racially neutral" and "almost colorless, not only physically but in the way he spoke." The comment was a big topic on social media.

Jeter also addressed Matthews' remarks in a recent interview with Time's Sean Gregory:

"It speaks for itself. You can’t have a comment where you’re speaking for me when you’ve never asked the question about how I identify," Jeter said. "It was something that caught me off guard and there was a real and genuine reaction."

The sixth episode opened up by highlighting the original Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripes have played at their current home, the new Yankee Stadium, since April 2009.

The episode then moves into highlighting the Yankees' 2009 championship run, which ended with Jeter's fifth and final World Series title.

The sixth episode also highlights Jeter's public and difficult contract negotiations with the Yankees in 2010, which changed his relationship with the franchise's front office.

Jeter wanted discussions to remain private, but they did not. The Yankees revealed that they believed that his age—he was 36 at the time—and decreased numbers should result in a pay cut.

The Yankees originally offered Jeter a three-year, $45 million deal before the two sides agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract.

The sixth episode also highlights Jeter reaching his 3,000th hit with a home run on July 9, 2011, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. He went 5-for-5 during that game.

In addition, the sixth episode highlights Jeter's devastating ankle injury suffered in the 2012 ALCS against the Detroit Tigers. He broke his ankle and the Yankees went on to lose that series in four games.

The sixth episode ends by talking about when Jeter announced that the 2014 season would be his last in MLB.

The seventh and final episode of The Captain will air on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.