    Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary

    Erin WalshAugust 5, 2022

    Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

    The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries.

    The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series in which Boston came back from down 3-0 to win in seven games.

    And even though the Bronx Bombers found plenty of success against the BoSox before then, including a win in the 2003 ALCS, Jeter and fans of the Yankees only wish they could forget 2004.

    ESPN @espn

    In 2004, the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Yankees in the ALCS 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> and his teammates reflect on the loss. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/SDTLbATeD6">pic.twitter.com/SDTLbATeD6</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Wish I didn’t have to talk about the ‘04 ALCS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    GEE, Esq. @RaymondPGeeJr

    Watching the Derek Jeter documentary and the Yanks blowing that 3-0 lead still doesn’t sit right with me.

    Salvatore Birardi @SBirardi

    Huh? There was baseball in 2004??!!?? 😑😑

    John Nicolay @johnnicolay

    Never heard of it. I thought it was cancelled.

    Brent Bush @BrentBush

    There really should be a “Viewer Discretion Advisory “ for this episode of The Captain. 😩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/NMxlrXNMSM">pic.twitter.com/NMxlrXNMSM</a>

    Alex Cirillo @MissCirillo

    Looks like <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> articulated what all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> fans are feeling about the beginning of episode 5 of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/CipQYgGcOC">pic.twitter.com/CipQYgGcOC</a>

    robert Carola @rjcman38

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> had to talk about BoSUX come on hated that playoff series🤮

    Tio Nate @Iam_NateDogg

    Erased it from my mind

    Jirj @JorgeAlonzoL

    Still my worst sports memory, followed by the 95 NBA Western Conference Finals. I can’t even look at Dave Roberts on TV without being filled with rage <a href="https://t.co/FZ6CxMJ74V">pic.twitter.com/FZ6CxMJ74V</a>

    Steve Finamore @SteveFinamore

    "There's pressure when you get to the post-season. You can't make mistakes."<br>-Derek Jeter <a href="https://t.co/oxfmnWJqQT">pic.twitter.com/oxfmnWJqQT</a>

    The fifth episode then shifted into how Jeter dealt with the New York media and how fans believed he was the "master" on answering reporters. He was also touted for being a tremendous leader.

    Steve Brudzynski @_BigSteve89

    Derek Jeter put on a master class clinic on how to answer the media, it was beautiful to watch lol <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Eric Katz 🦡 @Sportsteamnews

    Derek Jeter was the master of the media <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24

    Derek Jeter carried himself extremely well through out this career <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Alex Donovan @AlexDonovan13

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> I admire how u handled the media. U were always about the team and u never let a distraction get in the way. That's why u will always b <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    The episode also explored Jeter's bi-racial identity and how it impacted who he was both on and off the field. Jeter's father is Black and his mother is white.

    In episode five, New York sportswriter Wallace Matthews, who is white, called Jeter "racially neutral" and "almost colorless, not only physically but in the way he spoke." The comment was a big topic on social media.

    djinnato @_djinnato

    Calling Derek Jeter “colorless” should require jail time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Andrew Dominick @andrewdominick

    Derek Jeter should knock Wally Matthews tf out for that “colorless” comment <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    James Davis @Jimbo15401

    For that one journalist to call Derek Jeter "colorless" is asnine and too toxic coming from a privileged journalist.

    Steph Florival @StephenFlorival

    Calling Derek Jeter “colorless” is wild disrespectful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thecaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thecaptain</a>

    John Reid IV @JohnReidIV

    Shoutout to <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> on keeping it real about the dumb “colorless” comment by that idiot reporter.

    DreHausen @_wealth_warrior

    Derek Jeter?!? Colorless?!?! Jiminy Fricking Cricket. I can't. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Mike Hixenbaugh @Mike_Hixenbaugh

    Just did a double take watching this Derek Jeter documentary. Wallace Matthews, longtime NY sports writer, said he felt like Jeter was “racially neutral" and "almost colorless, not only physically but in the way he spoke." <a href="https://t.co/8VXHs2fPaT">pic.twitter.com/8VXHs2fPaT</a>

    jerzegirl❤️ @dionne_805

    Derek Jeter is colorless?!! WTF?!!! OMFG🤦🏿‍♀️

    Jeter also addressed Matthews' remarks in a recent interview with Time's Sean Gregory:

    "It speaks for itself. You can’t have a comment where you’re speaking for me when you’ve never asked the question about how I identify," Jeter said. "It was something that caught me off guard and there was a real and genuine reaction."

    The sixth episode opened up by highlighting the original Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripes have played at their current home, the new Yankee Stadium, since April 2009.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    No place more intimidating than old Yankee Stadium. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    All_Day_Liqin @WangLiqin_

    Wish they didn’t tear it down

    Dianne K @dmk1207

    That place had so much energy mainly because the regular fans could afford to sit down low. Now, with the Legends seats, you have a ton of corporate suits and elites. The new stadium is beautiful and I do love going there but the old stadium had a ton of history.

    Susan @SusanJ1106

    I miss the old stadium.

    Mario Millan 🫡 @rio_em20

    That place use to shake from the celebrations. Never experienced that anywhere else!

    Einar  @einar62azcue

    Yankees shouldn’t had demolish the old Yankee Stadium, they should’ve restored it, and keep it, but it is what it is

    The episode then moves into highlighting the Yankees' 2009 championship run, which ended with Jeter's fifth and final World Series title.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Always got you <a href="https://twitter.com/CC_Sabathia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CC_Sabathia</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia

    My brother for life <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> <a href="https://t.co/TbMEFyEdUL">https://t.co/TbMEFyEdUL</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    ChippingIn @CranfordChip

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <br><br>"If you're not winning, you're wasting time." Derek Jeter <a href="https://t.co/xOkdzBVpHp">pic.twitter.com/xOkdzBVpHp</a>

    Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks

    thoughts on the yanks acquiring another one of these?

    Mirielle Jeter @DMjeter02

    The king of baseball…

    𝙶𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚢𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚐, 𝙼𝚊’𝚊𝚖🗯 @gettysburgmaam

    Let’s do it again!

    Zach Badger-House @ZachBadgerhouse

    Derek Jeter you're you should have 8 rings 😂😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Joe Hunt @jfhunt95

    I’m just really grateful for <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> and I get emotional thinking about what he means to me as a Yankee fan <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Conor Maguire  @cmaguire2008

    Need this again. <a href="https://t.co/9OB2kK5TZ3">pic.twitter.com/9OB2kK5TZ3</a>

    The sixth episode also highlights Jeter's public and difficult contract negotiations with the Yankees in 2010, which changed his relationship with the franchise's front office.

    Jeter wanted discussions to remain private, but they did not. The Yankees revealed that they believed that his age—he was 36 at the time—and decreased numbers should result in a pay cut.

    The Yankees originally offered Jeter a three-year, $45 million deal before the two sides agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract.

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    When Derek Jeter asks for a certain amount on a contract, you pay him

    MO @kmar_NY

    In episode 6 Derek Jeter was going through the same thing Aaron Judge in his prime is going through today. It's business! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Kathryn Ponnock @ponnock

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> - Best Quote…. EVER… “I’m gonna prove you wrong.. “

    Eric Katz 🦡 @Sportsteamnews

    Derek Jeter clearly despises Cash and rightfully so after that stunt

    The sixth episode also highlights Jeter reaching his 3,000th hit with a home run on July 9, 2011, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. He went 5-for-5 during that game.

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a>'s 3,000th hit game was iconic 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/vDDCDLQqhU">pic.twitter.com/vDDCDLQqhU</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Derek Jeter’s 3000th but still gives me goosebumps to this day

    James Herbert @WinningSeason91

    I’ll never forget Derek Jeter’s 3000th hit. I was in Harlem on 125th and Lennox and 125th and Lexington. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Kieran Tracy @kieran_tracyy3

    The greatest birthday present I ever received was getting to watch <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> hit 3000 live <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a>

    crocford1787 @crocford1787

    <a href="https://t.co/PD2A6wqGk7">pic.twitter.com/PD2A6wqGk7</a>

    Girls Club @girlsclubsports

    Watching <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> and seeing Derek Jeter hit his 3,000 hit again is a lot more special then you would think. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baseball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baseball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    In addition, the sixth episode highlights Jeter's devastating ankle injury suffered in the 2012 ALCS against the Detroit Tigers. He broke his ankle and the Yankees went on to lose that series in four games.

    Mike Bacsik @MikeBacsik

    I love Derek Jeter's attitude. "What the fu** is 80%!? You either play or you don't."

    DonArtistry @TheMindOfEli_

    I remember Derek Jeter ankle injury all over ESPN.

    Alex Donovan @AlexDonovan13

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> That was a devastating injury that u had. But your toughness will b unwavering. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB

    Pretty hilarious how <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> is portraying the 2012 ALCS as a Tigers W only because Derek Jeter got hurt.<br><br>It was a sweep. A 38 year old Derek Jeter is not preventing a sweep.

    Drew Paino @houseofpainoo

    Watching <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> get hurt during the 2012 ALCS brings back those feelings all over again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thecaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thecaptain</a>

    The sixth episode ends by talking about when Jeter announced that the 2014 season would be his last in MLB.

    ESPN @espn

    When <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> decided to announce his retirement, no one would pick up their phone 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/sJMG3HZrgU">pic.twitter.com/sJMG3HZrgU</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    When Derek Jeter announced his retirement, I felt my childhood slip away.

    Caroline @cschlump

    The day <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> announced his retirement was miserable for me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    TJ Keasal @_talkswithtj

    Yeah, that last season, man... The emotion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a><br><br>I saw him play in that final season and that's all that mattered for me.<br><br>Thank you for an amazing career <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a>!<br><br>Even the name let you know back then who was my ride or die favorite athlete. <a href="https://t.co/MkbC59Cbdh">pic.twitter.com/MkbC59Cbdh</a>

    Matt ⚾️ #SevyComebackSZN @yankeesguy93

    If Jeter hadn’t gotten hurt at the end of 2012 and all of 2013, his career may have been extended a bit. <br><br>Wild to think we could have seen Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge on the same team in 2016. Wasn’t that far off, especially with Jeter’s injuries.

    The seventh and final episode of The Captain will air on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

