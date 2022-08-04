Former Patriots OL Rich Ohrnberger Once Crashed His Car to Avoid Bill Belichick Spat

Set Number: X83259 TK1 R2 F17

We've all been there.

You're in your car, running late to work and trying to come up with an excuse to avoid the scorn of your boss. Did you have a family emergency? Alarm didn't work? Maybe you just turn around the car, fake sick and play hooky for the day?

In the case of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, he decided to take it a step further: He crashed his car on purpose.

Ohrnberger revealed the wild story Thursday on his San Diego XTRA 1360 radio show, saying he woke up late one morning for practice and panicked because he feared he'd be cut by Bill Belichick for tardiness.

"I see a church van in front of me that's all dinged up, and it's got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe, and I'm just like, 'I'm gonna hit this car,'" Ohrnberger said.

Ohrnberger then proceeded to run his Chevy Tahoe into the church van, which was being driven by an elderly man.

No one was injured, and Ohrnberger told the story as amusing evidence of Belichick's strict nature.

However, this is a story that could have had a far worse outcome if the other driver would have been hurt.