Yankees' Brian Cashman: 'Our Hope' Is to Sign Aaron Judge to Contract Extension

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of the best season of his career, but he remains unsigned and is headed for free agency this winter.

However, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the club's "hope is to get Aaron Judge signed to an extension."



Judge is playing the 2022 season on a one-year, $19 million contract.

The 30-year-old turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees before the 2022 season, deciding to bet on himself in hopes of signing an even larger deal in free agency.

Taking that chance has paid off for Judge as he'll likely be an American League MVP candidate this year. Through 102 games, he's hitting .298/.386/.676 with 43 home runs, 93 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Judge's production has helped vault the Yankees into first place in the AL East with a 70-36 record, and the club looks primed to make a deep playoff run, perhaps ending with a World Series title.

In May, ESPN's Jeff Passan said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that Judge, if he remained healthy, would likely command a contract worth at least $300 million this winter.

If he earns that large of a deal, he would join Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and fellow Yankee Giancarlo Stanton as the only outfielders to put pen to paper on a deal worth at least $300 million.

However, Juan Soto, who was recently traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres, is also expected to join that list of lucrative outfielders.

Judge made his MLB debut in 2016, though he didn't play his first full season in New York until the 2017 campaign, when he was named AL Rookie of the Year after hitting .284/.422/.627 with a league-leading 52 home runs and 114 RBI in 155 games.

The California native also earned his first All-Star selection in 2017, won his first Silver Slugger Award and won the Home Run Derby. Since then, he has earned three more All-Star selections and another Silver Slugger.

Judge reiterated his desire to remain in Pinstripes last month.

"The money, the contract has never been why I play this game," Judge said. "I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out, but if it doesn't, it doesn't. It's out of my hands. I can't really control that kind of stuff."

Considering Judge has played a massive role in the Yankees' success over the years, it would be foolish for Cashman to not make him a significant offer once the 2022 season ends.