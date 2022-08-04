Eagles' A.J. Brown on Titans Trade: 'They Just Kind of Blamed Me For It'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A.J. Brown isn't happy with how the Tennessee Titans handled things after trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles in April.

Speaking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Brown made it clear he wasn't upset about the trade "because it's a business," but he "didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it."

Leading up to the draft, there were rumblings that Brown could be on the move. Mike Vrabel seemed to squash that notion when he said on the April 7 edition of The Rich Eisen Show that the 25-year-old wouldn't be traded "as long as I'm the head coach."

While Vrabel didn't get fired as Titans head coach during the draft, general manager Jon Robinson made the decision to trade Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 18 overall pick.

"At the end of the day, we have to make—I have to make—the hard decisions," Robinson told reporters about the trade. "And there's a lot of things that impact those decisions. Certainly, the finances impact the decisions and trying to get value when we can. And that's the decision we made today."

Brown told ESPN's Turron Davenport after the trade he "wanted to stay" with the Titans, but the contract extension they offered "wasn't even $20 million a year."

The Eagles gave Brown a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed. He was part of the now-storied wide receivers from the 2019 draft, along with Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Diontae Johnson.

Samuel, McLaurin, Metcalf and Johnson have all received extensions this offseason with the team that drafted them. (Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million deal on Thursday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.)

The Titans' loss figures to be Philadelphia's gain. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past three seasons. The Ole Miss alum racked up 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions in 43 games since 2019.

The Eagles will be counting on Brown to be their No. 1 receiver, but he won't be asked to carry the load all by himself. DeVonta Smith will play on the opposite side of the field. Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and ran for 784 yards in 15 starts last season.