WWE Rumors: Latest on Formation of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai Stable

Photo credit: WWE.com

Much of what went into forming the stable of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam last weekend reportedly didn't occur until shortly before the pay-per-view event.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, the shift that occurred when Vince McMahon retired and Triple H replaced him as head of WWE creative played a sizable role in setting the stage for the trio to show up at SummerSlam.

Bayley missed over a year with a torn ACL before resurfacing last weekend, and Johnson noted that while there was plenty of expectation that she would appear at SummerSlam, the plan hadn't solidified until Triple H took over.

Johnson added that WWE didn't file a trademark for the Iyo Sky name until the day after SummerSlam, which isn't something WWE typically does.

Sky wrestled under the name Io Shirai in Japan and NXT, but WWE has made it a priority lately to change names used by talent outside WWE when they make it to the main roster.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson) reported last month that Sky's WWE contract was about to expire and the expectation was that she would leave WWE and go back to her native Japan.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it stands to reason that Triple H played a role in keeping Sky since he was largely responsible for signing her and pushing her to championship status in NXT.

Kai was perhaps an even bigger SummerSlam surprise than Sky since she was released by WWE in April.

Per Johnson, Kai's deal to return to WWE came together "quickly but at the last minute," and she didn't travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for SummerSlam until the night before.

Like Sky, Kai was seemingly a Triple H favorite in NXT, meaning he was likely the driving force behind bringing her back into the fold.

On the Raw after SummerSlam, Bayley, Sky and Kai made a statement by attacking the already injured Becky Lynch and then seemingly entering into a feud with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).