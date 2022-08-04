Adrien Broner Wants Floyd Mayweather Fight; Says They Could Earn $100M

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrien Broner is looking to score a huge payday by challenging Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an exhibition bout.

Appearing on CIGARTALK (h/t TMZ Sports), Broner said the match would earn both fighters $100 million and laid out the reasons why.

"We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it and we gonna get in there and go to work," he explained. "Hug and go in the back and get a bag but at the end of the day, I don't know what's his feelings."

After defeating Conor McGregor to bring his professional record to 50-0, Mayweather retired from organized boxing. He has continued to fight in exhibitions, most recently against Logan Paul in June 2021.

While no official winner was declared, Mayweather dominated the bout with a 43-28 advantage over Paul in total punches landed and a 36-21 edge in power punches.

Next up for Mayweather is an exhibition against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in Japan in September. Full details of the fight, including length of the bout and official rules, have not yet been made public.

An exhibition vs. Broner would go against type for Mayweather since his professional retirement. Money has been going up against opponents with minimal boxing experience (Paul) or who made their name in other sports (Asakura, mixed martial arts; Tenshin Nasukawa, kickboxing).

Broner has 40 professional boxing fights on his resume and has won titles in four different weight classes. He is 34-4-1 with one no-contest in his career but has gone just 1-2-1 in his past four bouts.

The 33-year-old Broner is scheduled to challenge Omar Figueroa Jr. on Aug. 20 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.