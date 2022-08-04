Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Thinks He'll Play Long Enough to Reach 10,000 Rushing Yards

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After receiving a vote of confidence from Jerry Jones earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has laid out a plan for the rest of his career.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Elliott said that his goal is to reach 10,000 rushing yards and help the Cowboys win a championship.

"Obviously that's a goal, winning a Super Bowl, getting a gold jacket. There's not many guys with gold jackets that didn't rush for 10,000 yards," he explained.

