Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler 'Close' to Being Finalized for UFC 281

Dustin Poirier (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is reportedly being finalized for the UFC 281 card on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported Wednesday on The MMA Hour an agreement is "close" and "likely."

Chandler (No. 5 in UFC's lightweight rankings) and Poirier (No. 2) have traded some barbs in recent months, which suggested a showdown could be on the horizon.

In June, Poirier said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast (via Mike Heck of MMA Fighting) he'd be a tough matchup for Chandler based on recent results.

"I'm a dangerous fight for him. I think I'm a clean puncher, accurate," Poirier said. "He called out Conor [McGregor], think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I'm not saying Chandler's chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you're getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by [Charles] Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it's gonna be bad."

Chandler responded on social media:

They proceeded to get in a verbal confrontation at UFC 276 in Las Vegas last month. Chandler told reporters Poirier was "very, very thirsty for a fight."

Now it appears a battle at UFC 281 is on the horizon as they attempt to earn a potential title shot in the lightweight division.

Both fighters are 3-2 over their past five outings.

Poirier owns two wins over McGregor and one against Dan Hooker while suffering losses to Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chandler beat Hooker, Tony Ferguson and Benson Henderson (in Bellator) while dropping bouts against Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

It appears there's some emerging, genuine bad blood between the lightweight rivals, so that should add to the intrigue as Nov. 12 draws closer.