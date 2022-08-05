Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition

0 of 12

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?

That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections.

In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here. We're just looking at how players are performing in 2022.

For consistency, players are ranked at the position where they have played the most innings this season.

Let the debate begin!

Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.

