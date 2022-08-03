Cristiano Ronaldo's Early Manchester United Friendly Exit 'Unacceptable,' per Ten Hag

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag criticized players who left Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly fixture against Rayo Vallecano, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Ronaldo and full-back Diogo Dalot were among the players photographed leaving the stadium before the final whistle, which drew the ire of United's new coach on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable for everyone," Ten Hag told Viaplay Sport Netherlands. "I am telling them it's unacceptable. We are a team. A squad. Until the end we stay together."

