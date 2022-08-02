MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline came and went on Thursday evening, and it was a doozy.

Below, we'll take a look at the biggest moves and subsequent reactions as the baseball world was a flurry in major trades.

The Big One

Obviously, the biggest news on the day was the San Diego Padres landing superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals for prospects MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and big-leaguer Luke Voit.

It was the sort of splashy deal that the Padres have become known for in recent years—this summer alone, they've also added Josh Hader and Brandon Drury—and it had MLB Twitter buzzing:

The Padres are going to be frightening for opponents and one of the most fun teams in baseball to watch. The Nationals are now a shell of the team that won the World Series just three years ago. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.

The Strange Moves

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded pitching prospect Clayton Beeter for "homer-or-whiff" outfielder Joey Gallo, who has really struggled in 2022 for the New York Yankees, earning the Dodgers some "they did what now?" reactions in the process:

If the Dodgers can fix that swing, they'll be getting a player who hit 81 homers between the 2017-18 seasons and ripped 38 dingers in total last season. Given his struggles with the Yankees this season, however, giving up a solid prospect for him was still a surprise.

And then there was the Eric Hosmer situation, as he used his no-trade clause to keep himself out of the Soto deal—Voit was included instead—and wound up on the 52-52 Boston Red Sox, a team that did some selling but also some buying as they look to keep pace in the Wild Card hunt.

Suffice to say, Hosmer had himself an interesting Tuesday.

The Phillies Stayed Busy

Philly, currently holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the National League, made three trades on Tuesday, landing starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, outfielder Brandon Marsh and reliever David Robertson.

Addressing three needs in the rotation, bullpen and the need for a defensive outfielder made sense, and the feeling around the deals was one of cautious optimism, especially with Jean Segura returning from injury this week and Bryce Harper slate to potentially return in late August.

Ah yes, all that hair.

The Phillies didn't make the biggest splash on Tuesday, but if they emerge as contenders come October, chances are Tuesday's deal will be a big reason why.

The Mets Were Far Quieter

And that, as you might expect, earned a mixed reaction in New York:

The Mets remain atop the NL East and look like a true title contender. But for long-suffering fans of the franchise hoping to see a title drought dating back to 1986 finally end, the lack of a splashy move ahead of Tuesday's deadline was unsurprisingly a disappointment.