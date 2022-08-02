MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-DealsAugust 2, 2022
The MLB trade deadline came and went on Thursday evening, and it was a doozy.
Below, we'll take a look at the biggest moves and subsequent reactions as the baseball world was a flurry in major trades.
The Big One
Obviously, the biggest news on the day was the San Diego Padres landing superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals for prospects MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, C.J. Abrams, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and big-leaguer Luke Voit.
It was the sort of splashy deal that the Padres have become known for in recent years—this summer alone, they've also added Josh Hader and Brandon Drury—and it had MLB Twitter buzzing:
MLB Network PR @MLBNetworkPR
“You’re getting a Hall of Fame-type player at 23-years old for three Postseason runs to pair with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. It is the stuff of legend.” – <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/markdero7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markdero7</a> on the reported trade of Juan Soto, during today’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TradeDeadline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TradeDeadline</a> edition of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBCentral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBCentral</a>
Adam Kilgore @AdamKilgoreWP
One thing I really disagree with is the idea that the Nats risked losing Juan Soto for nothing. Watching him hit every day is pretty far from nothing. There is, or should be, more to running or rooting for a baseball team than extracting value and mining championship equity.
The Padres are going to be frightening for opponents and one of the most fun teams in baseball to watch. The Nationals are now a shell of the team that won the World Series just three years ago. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
The Strange Moves
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded pitching prospect Clayton Beeter for "homer-or-whiff" outfielder Joey Gallo, who has really struggled in 2022 for the New York Yankees, earning the Dodgers some "they did what now?" reactions in the process:
Craig Elsten @619sports
REAL TALK: how many people figured that by 3pm today, Juan Soto would be on the Dodgers roster (along with some other annoyingly good piece ala a Josh Bell), and they'd get a stud like Hader, and the Padres would be settling for Joey Gallo?<br><br>And it's REVERSED!<br><br>August 2, 2022.
If the Dodgers can fix that swing, they'll be getting a player who hit 81 homers between the 2017-18 seasons and ripped 38 dingers in total last season. Given his struggles with the Yankees this season, however, giving up a solid prospect for him was still a surprise.
And then there was the Eric Hosmer situation, as he used his no-trade clause to keep himself out of the Soto deal—Voit was included instead—and wound up on the 52-52 Boston Red Sox, a team that did some selling but also some buying as they look to keep pace in the Wild Card hunt.
Red @SurvivingGrady
Red Sox first base options before landing Eric Hosmer<br><br>1. a rake <br>2. cardboard cutout of Doug Mientkiewicz<br>3. Doug Mientkiewicz<br>4. Old "Frogger" arcade game<br>5. stack of resumes from people wanting the job of dressing up in the Wally costume for reasons they can't disclose<br>6. bees <a href="https://t.co/ZM6EWNC3r2">https://t.co/ZM6EWNC3r2</a>
Suffice to say, Hosmer had himself an interesting Tuesday.
The Phillies Stayed Busy
Philly, currently holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the National League, made three trades on Tuesday, landing starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, outfielder Brandon Marsh and reliever David Robertson.
Addressing three needs in the rotation, bullpen and the need for a defensive outfielder made sense, and the feeling around the deals was one of cautious optimism, especially with Jean Segura returning from injury this week and Bryce Harper slate to potentially return in late August.
Marc Farzetta @MarcFarzetta
Essentially today the Phillies…<br><br>-Made Marsh their CF of now and the future instead of Herrera, Veirling or Moniak. <br><br>-Get a #3 Starter in Thor, pushing back Suarez/Gibson <br><br>-Boost their pen w one of the best Relief pitchers/closers on the market in Robertson and DFA’d Familia
Jamie Apody @JamieApody
Regardless of what other teams did today, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> absolutely acquired the most hair. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBTradeDeadline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBTradeDeadline</a> <a href="https://t.co/OQ9sD2sE98">pic.twitter.com/OQ9sD2sE98</a>
Ah yes, all that hair.
The Phillies didn't make the biggest splash on Tuesday, but if they emerge as contenders come October, chances are Tuesday's deal will be a big reason why.
The Mets Were Far Quieter
And that, as you might expect, earned a mixed reaction in New York:
Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo
The most surprising part of the deadline for the Mets was their lack of a lefty reliever acquisition. It was a relatively quiet deadline for the Mets when pit against the Braves (Iglesias, Odorizzi, Grossman, more) and Phillies (Syndergaard, Marsh, Robertson). NL East is a beast.
Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille
Yes, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mets</a> got better on the margins, but when you have your best record through 100 games since 1986, that just isn’t enough. Not having a reliable lefty in bullpen is a problem. Also don’t get why Vientos was protected so fiercely when they are unwilling to give him a shot.
Michael Baron @michaelgbaron
Did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> underwhelm at the trade deadline? From a names perspective, sure. But again, it’s about getting better in the end. And they built strength in quantity with the bats. They could have and should have done more in the bullpen.
Matt Williams @MattWi77iams
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> acquired 4 helpful players (Vogelbach, Naquin, Ruf, Givens) but this somehow feels like one of the most disappointing trade deadlines ever.<br><br>Am I being too greedy here? <br><br>I probably am.
The Mets remain atop the NL East and look like a true title contender. But for long-suffering fans of the franchise hoping to see a title drought dating back to 1986 finally end, the lack of a splashy move ahead of Tuesday's deadline was unsurprisingly a disappointment.