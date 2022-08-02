WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 promised a big show with its August 2 edition, starting with a pair of tag team title matches and ending with a massive grudge match.

In response to Cora Jade throwing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a trash can, Roxanne Perez and Alundra Blayze agreed the best answer was to crown new champions quickly.

Competing in a Fatal 4-Way, Toxic Attraction hoped to reclaim their titles while fighting the teams of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

The Creed Brothers also defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa agreed to fight in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match to settle their differences.

Mandy Rose would face Sarray, who hoped to prove herself against the NXT women's champion. Bron Breakker would meet JD McDonagh for an NXT Heatwave Summit.



The card looked great on the surface with plenty more expected as NXT Heatwave approached.

