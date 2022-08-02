Jets' Zach Wilson Says He Deleted Social Media from His Phone to Avoid Distractions

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Zach Wilson is tuning out distractions as he prepares for his second season in the NFL.

The New York Jets quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he deleted social media from his phone when training camp began.

"For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it's here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say, and what my teammates are thinking on every single play," he said. "Even parents sometimes can be a distraction."

Perhaps distractions were an issue for the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft during his rookie season.

After all, Wilson struggled while completing just 55.6 percent of his passes with nine touchdown throws to 11 interceptions. He also led the league with 370 sack yards lost, per Football Reference, and will be under the microscope for a Jets team that is expected to improve on a 4-13 finish after a solid offseason.

New York signed offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, and cornerback D.J. Reed, among others. It also impressed in the draft by adding Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson and Breece Hall.

If Wilson can block out those distractions and make a leap in his second season with so much talent around him, the Jets could be much more of a factor in the AFC East than they were last year.