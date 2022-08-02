X

    Giants Trade Rumors: Yankees Viewed as 'Long Shot' for Carlos Rodon; Phillies Linked

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 2, 2022

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon still remains on the trading block with Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline rapidly approaching.

    The latest news reveals that the New York Yankees are a "long shot" to land the talented southpaw, but the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals could still be in the mix.

    Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle and Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided updates on the Rodon front.

    Susan Slusser @susanslusser

    This does *not* guarantee anything will happen. They’re not looking to give him away. They would want full value.

    Susan Slusser @susanslusser

    It sounds as if the Phillies have interest in Rodón. And yes, the Giants are pursing them in the wild-card race. Also the Twins, Cardinals showing interest still.

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Yankees checked in at sone point on Carlos Rodon but it seems like a long shot. Rodon is clearly out there and he’s been linked to Phillies and Twins, too. <a href="https://twitter.com/susanslusser?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@susanslusser</a> mentioned Phils

    Rodon, a two-time All-Star, has gone 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 123.0 innings this season.

    Rodon signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants last offseason after seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The deal includes an opt-out after this year.

    He's largely been excellent for the Giants and just posted seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in a 4-0 win, but he's now a potential impending free agent on a team that's been in a free fall.

    Although the Giants posted an MLB-high 107 wins last season, they've gone 14-25 in their last 39 games and 3-9 in their past 12 matchups. They're not completely out of the playoff race but have an uphill climb at four-and-a-half games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

    As noted by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, an executive for a rival team believed San Francisco was "ready to sell" due to the recent losing skid.

    That could mean the end of Rodon's brief Giants tenure, but he'll immediately boost a contending team's rotation if San Francisco deals him before the deadline. He's arguably the starting pitching crown jewel with Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas off the market, and it could be a fight to the finish for teams to land the star.

