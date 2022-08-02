Dan Quinn Told Mike McCarthy He'd Leave Cowboys If It'd Be 'Easier' for HC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dan Quinn heard the rumors he might be in line to replace Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 2022.

So did McCarthy.

Hoping to avoid any tensions that could exist between the two, Quinn said he approached McCarthy and offered to leave the organization.

"I was like, 'Hey, man, let's talk about it and see what you think,'" Quinn said he told McCarthy, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "'If it's easier for me to go, just say the word, and I'm gone.'"

McCarthy declined Quinn's offer, though the Cowboys coach did note his answer may have been different earlier in his career.

"He kind of laughed and said: 'You know, if this was 10 years ago, I'd say yeah, it would help for you to go. But I don’t want to say that right now,'" Quinn said.

"'Because I think winning is better with you here.'"

