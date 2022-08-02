T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Says He'll Be Among NBA's Best Players After 2022-23 Season

AP Foto/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards believes he will be among the NBA's best players by the time next season ends.

Zion Olojede of Complex asked the ex-Georgia star where he thought he ranked "amongst the best players in the league" and whether he felt he needed more time to join the league's elite tier of players.

"Yeah, for sure," Edwards said. "I need another year. After this year, I think I'll be in the [best player] conversation."

Edwards, who will turn 21 on Friday, has already shined in his two NBA seasons. He notably averaged 21.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting, including 35.7 percent from three-point range, in helping lead Minnesota to the playoffs last season.

During the regular season, Edwards dropped 40 or more points three times, including a career-high 49 against the San Antonio Spurs in April. He showcased his best work in the playoffs, leading Minnesota with 25.2 points per game in its first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Regardless of whether it's next season, Edwards could certainly put himself in the best player conversation. He has the potential to lead the NBA in scoring, and his team appears ready to open a playoff window with him, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert forming a new core four.

The conversation for the NBA's best player largely involves a pair of two-time MVPs in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, and Edwards will need to build his resume to get there.

He could make the All-Star team this year, and the Timberwolves could make another leap in the standings after acquiring Gobert from the Utah Jazz. That would at least get him closer to his prognostication.