Phillies' Bryce Harper Resumes Throwing, Hopes to Play RF This Season After Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After having three pins removed from his left thumb Monday, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper started a throwing program, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

As a result, he may return to right field this season.

"Hopefully I'll be in right field by the end of the year, playing out there and being successful throwing a baseball," Harper said last week, per Lauber. "We'll [try] throwing when I get back."

Harper has been out of the lineup since suffering a fractured thumb during a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on June 25. Blake Snell hit Harper with a 97 mph fastball in the fourth inning.

Harper had been playing through a torn UCL in his right elbow that limited him to designated hitter duties.

He underwent successful thumb surgery June 29. The removal of the pins allowed him to "start to ramp up his rehab," MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported Monday.

The seven-time All-Star and two-time National League MVP was hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI and a .985 OPS.

Without Harper, Darick Hall has been the Phillies' DH. Offseason acquisitions Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have been mainstays in left and right field all season.

The Phils have stayed in the playoff race with a 55-48 record. They are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third wild-card spot and are 4.5 games up on the San Francisco Giants.

Harper's return would be a massive boost as Philly looks to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011.