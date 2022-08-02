Broncos' Tim Patrick Carted Off After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury at Training Camp

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick appeared to injure his leg and was carted off the field during a Tuesday practice, according to multiple reports.

Mike Klis of 9News added that Patrick wasn't putting any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the training room.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Patrick would undergo an MRI on his knee.

"It breaks your heart," he said, adding that other players would need to step up in his absence.

Patrick, 28, has emerged as an important receiver for the Broncos over the past two seasons. He had a breakout campaign in 2020, catching 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns, and followed that up last year with 53 receptions for 734 yards and five scores.

In November, the Broncos signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million.

Patrick was expected to be Russell Wilson's No. 3 option at receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. If he misses substantial time or the entire season, it would be a big loss for a Broncos team with playoff aspirations.

"It's tough," safety Kareem Jackson told reporters after practice. "We can't replace a guy like that when stuff like that happens. Obviously, we're not really sure what the magnitude of it is, but hopefully it's not anything serious and that in a couple weeks or some time rehabbing, he'll be back with us this year. But it's definitely tough."

While Patrick is sidelined, look for KJ Hamler to take on a bigger role.