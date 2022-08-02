Red Sox Rumors: Players Frustrated Front Office Did Nothing to Fix 'Glaring Holes'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox players are reportedly unhappy with the moves the front office has made leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

According to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, there is frustration within the locker room that nothing has been done to address the team's "glaring" and "obvious holes."

Per ESPN, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and catcher Reese McGuire in separate trades with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox on Monday, but only after they shipped catcher Cristian Vazquez to the Houston Astros.

Boston parted with a key bullpen piece in lefthanded pitcher Jake Diekman as part of the deal for McGuire.

Although there is still time before Tuesday evening's deadline, Tomase noted that the Red Sox have done nothing to improve one of their biggest weaknesses, which is first base.

Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero have primarily split time at the position this season, but the results haven't been good. Dalbec is hitting just .205, while Cordero is hitting .219. They have combined for 15 errors defensively as well.

Before getting traded, Vazquez said he didn't know if general manager Chaim Bloom believed in the team he helped assemble, but based on some of the moves made thus far and the additional moves that could come Tuesday, it doesn't seem as though Bloom is going to great lengths to make a playoff push.

After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, the Red Sox are in last place in the American League East so far this season at 52-52. They're three games out of a wild-card spot and 18 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees.

The Vazquez trade was a product of the veteran backstop being set to hit free agency this coming offseason, but he could prove to be a huge loss for the organization.

In addition to being solid defensively, Vazquez is hitting .282 with with eight home runs and 42 RBI at a position that hasn't yielded much offense across the league.

Vazquez made his Red Sox debut in 2014 and was drafted by the club in 2008, meaning Boston parted ways with a player who was an important part of some major success, including a World Series title in 2018.

In McGuire, the Red Sox are replacing Vazquez with a career .241 hitter who is hitting .225 with no homers and 10 RBI in 53 games this season.

Pham could be a bit more impactful given that he is slashing .238/.320/.374 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI and seven stolen bases, plus he has had some productive years in the past with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Perhaps the biggest concern with the Red Sox relates to whether they are willing or able to sign shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers to new contracts.

The All-Stars are perhaps Boston's top two hitters, but Bogaerts will become a free agent this offseason, while Devers is under team control only through 2023.

If the Red Sox continue to subtract and don't make any moves to obviously prove they are attempting to make a playoff push, it could also be telling about their intentions with Bogaerts and Devers.