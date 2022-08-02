Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays Linked as Trade Is 'More Likely'

Noah Syndergaard (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A trade of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard by the Los Angeles Angels has reportedly become "more likely" ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the 2016 All-Star, who's posted a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts for L.A. this season.

Syndergaard was one of the best pitchers in baseball over his first four seasons with the New York Mets (2015-18). He compiled a 2.93 ERA with 573 strikeouts in 518.1 innings across 87 appearances over that span.

His career was derailed by injuries for a while, as he most notably missed the entire 2020 campaign and a vast majority of 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

While the 29-year-old right-hander has been a solid mid-rotation arm for the Angels this season, he still hasn't shown signs of a full return to form. His average fastball velocity, which peaked at 99.6 mph in 2017, sits at 94.5 mph in 2022, per FanGraphs.

Syndergaard could still provide a modest boost for a contender down the stretch, though he's a rather costly rental as the acquiring team would have to pay the remaining portion of his one-year, $21 million contract. He'll be a free agent at season's end.

The Angels have little reason to retain him, as they've once again started to fade out of playoff contention with a 43-59 record. It would mark their eighth straight year without postseason baseball.

Syndergaard said last week he's enjoyed L.A. but also understands the nature of the business.

"I've thought about that, probably a bit just because it's been brought up in the past," he told reporters. "I think it would be a bittersweet moment, just because I've loved my time here. But I'm not going to speak in speculation. When and if it does happen, I'll have a better idea of what my thoughts are. But right now, I love where I'm at, and I love being an Angel."

The Braves acquired starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros late Monday night, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. That could take them out of the Syndergaard sweepstakes.

Both the Phillies and Blue Jays remain in the market for a rotation piece, though.

Those teams are each trying to hunt down a wild-card berth in their respective league, and though Syndergaard is no longer an ace, he'd still be a solid upgrade ahead of the deadline.