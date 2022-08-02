Tiger Woods Was Offered LIV Golf Contract in $700M-$800M Range, Greg Norman Says

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Tiger Woods has said in the past that he has no intentions of jumping from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but he's apparently sacrificing an eye-popping payday.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said to Tucker Carlson that the upstart tour offered Woods a deal in the range of $700-$800 million to jump ship.

