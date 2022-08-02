Dodgers Trade Rumors: Pablo Lopez, Anthony Bass Have Been Discussed with Marlins

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The baseball world is waiting to see whether Juan Soto will be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but he isn't the only potential target the Los Angeles Dodgers are considering.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported the Dodgers have discussed a deal for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and relief pitcher Anthony Bass with the Miami Marlins.

"Given the price of controllable starters this deadline, a deal like this probably depends on whether the Dodgers get Juan Soto," Harris wrote of Lopez in particular.

Lopez has been consistently excellent of late for the Marlins, posting an ERA of 3.61 in 2020 and 3.07 in 2021.

He has started 21 games this year with a 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 118.2 innings as a bright spot for a Miami team that is 47-55 and in fourth place in the National League East.

A trade to the Dodgers would give him the opportunity to pitch in a playoff race this year and likely in the future considering he is under team control through the 2024 season. That means the right-hander is not a rental at the deadline, giving the Marlins the opportunity to set a higher asking price in the wake of multiple deals for starters.

Most notably, it cost the Seattle Mariners a four-prospect haul to land Luis Castillo in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds:

While Lopez isn't Castillo, it gives an idea of what Miami might ask for when looking to potentially deal a 26-year-old who can remain with the team for the foreseeable future under his current contract.

As for Bass, he has a sparkling 1.41 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 44.2 innings this season for the Marlins,

He is the type of reliable relief pitcher who could help Los Angeles shorten games and bridge the gap between the starters and closer Craig Kimbrel come playoff time. He would also provide injury insurance with Brusdar Graterol currently sidelined with shoulder concerns.