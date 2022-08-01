Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross Trades

Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross TradesAugust 1, 2022
The New York Yankees aren't resting on their laurels.
With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino and reliever Scott Effross in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The A's return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://twitter.com/JackCurryYES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackCurryYES</a> was on both ends of the deal. <br><br>Waldichuk is the headliner, and he's a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Effross, 28, is a rookie with five more years of club control and has been fantastic this season. <a href="https://twitter.com/JackCurryYES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackCurryYES</a> was on it.
With the pitching corps receiving some much-needed reinforcements, what is the team's rotation looking like as it heads into the final two months of the regular season?
SP: Gerrit Cole
SP: Nestor Cortes
SP: Frankie Montas
SP: Jameson Taillon
SP: Jordan Montgomery
RP: Scott Effross
RP: Jonathan Loaisiga
RP: Wandy Peralta
RP: Lucas Luetge
RP: Lou Trivino
RP: Aroldis Chapman
CP: Clay Holmes
Pitchers currently on IL: Starter Luis Severino, reliever Miguel Castro, reliever Zack Britton
Other options: Ron Marinaccio, Clarke Schmidt
While injuries and the struggles of bullpen options like Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have hurt the Yankees at times, in general, pitching has been a major strength for the team.
New York has a team ERA of 3.19 (third in MLB) and a team WHIP of 1.10 (tied second). The rotation's 69 wins leads baseball. The 99 home runs sacrificed by the team is tied for sixth.
And now that group has gotten better.
Montas, 29, was one of the top starters on the market behind Luis Castillo, going 4-9 this season with a 3.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings.
Trivino, 30, has gone just 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA but does have 10 saves on the year.
And the 28-year-old Effross has made 47 appearances on the season (one start), going 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.
The Yankees (69-34) currently have the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33). And now they've retooled their rotation and bullpen as they aim to make a deep run in October and win their first title since 2009.