X

    Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross Trades

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2022

    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees aren't resting on their laurels.

    With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino and reliever Scott Effross in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs on Monday.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas and right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s, sources tell ESPN.<br><br>First was Andrew Benintendi. Then was Scott Effross. And now the Yankees get Montas to join their rotation.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The A's return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://twitter.com/JackCurryYES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackCurryYES</a> was on both ends of the deal. <br><br>Waldichuk is the headliner, and he's a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Effross, 28, is a rookie with five more years of club control and has been fantastic this season. <a href="https://twitter.com/JackCurryYES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackCurryYES</a> was on it.

    With the pitching corps receiving some much-needed reinforcements, what is the team's rotation looking like as it heads into the final two months of the regular season?

    SP: Gerrit Cole

    SP: Nestor Cortes

    SP: Frankie Montas

    SP: Jameson Taillon

    SP: Jordan Montgomery

    RP: Scott Effross

    RP: Jonathan Loaisiga

    RP: Wandy Peralta

    RP: Lucas Luetge

    RP: Lou Trivino

    RP: Aroldis Chapman

    CP: Clay Holmes

    Pitchers currently on IL: Starter Luis Severino, reliever Miguel Castro, reliever Zack Britton

    Other options: Ron Marinaccio, Clarke Schmidt

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    While injuries and the struggles of bullpen options like Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have hurt the Yankees at times, in general, pitching has been a major strength for the team.

    New York has a team ERA of 3.19 (third in MLB) and a team WHIP of 1.10 (tied second). The rotation's 69 wins leads baseball. The 99 home runs sacrificed by the team is tied for sixth.

    And now that group has gotten better.

    Montas, 29, was one of the top starters on the market behind Luis Castillo, going 4-9 this season with a 3.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings.

    Trivino, 30, has gone just 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA but does have 10 saves on the year.

    And the 28-year-old Effross has made 47 appearances on the season (one start), going 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.

    The Yankees (69-34) currently have the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33). And now they've retooled their rotation and bullpen as they aim to make a deep run in October and win their first title since 2009.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.