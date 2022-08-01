Yankees' Starting Rotation, Bullpen After Frankie Montas, Scott Effross Trades

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Yankees aren't resting on their laurels.

With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino and reliever Scott Effross in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs on Monday.

With the pitching corps receiving some much-needed reinforcements, what is the team's rotation looking like as it heads into the final two months of the regular season?

SP: Gerrit Cole

SP: Nestor Cortes

SP: Frankie Montas

SP: Jameson Taillon

SP: Jordan Montgomery

RP: Scott Effross

RP: Jonathan Loaisiga

RP: Wandy Peralta

RP: Lucas Luetge

RP: Lou Trivino

RP: Aroldis Chapman

CP: Clay Holmes

Pitchers currently on IL: Starter Luis Severino, reliever Miguel Castro, reliever Zack Britton

Other options: Ron Marinaccio, Clarke Schmidt

While injuries and the struggles of bullpen options like Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have hurt the Yankees at times, in general, pitching has been a major strength for the team.

New York has a team ERA of 3.19 (third in MLB) and a team WHIP of 1.10 (tied second). The rotation's 69 wins leads baseball. The 99 home runs sacrificed by the team is tied for sixth.

And now that group has gotten better.

Montas, 29, was one of the top starters on the market behind Luis Castillo, going 4-9 this season with a 3.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings.

Trivino, 30, has gone just 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA but does have 10 saves on the year.

And the 28-year-old Effross has made 47 appearances on the season (one start), going 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.

The Yankees (69-34) currently have the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33). And now they've retooled their rotation and bullpen as they aim to make a deep run in October and win their first title since 2009.