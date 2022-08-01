NFL Rumors: Former Dolphins WR Will Fuller V 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Will Fuller is still a free agent with the 2022 NFL season approaching, but he is reportedly on the radars of multiple teams.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the wide receiver "is being monitored by multiple" front offices even though he is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."

Fuller is one of a number of veteran free agents who could be late additions for teams in need of pass-catching depth. T.Y. Hilton and Odell Beckham Jr. also stand out as proven playmakers.

The Houston Texans selected Fuller with a first-round pick in the 2016 draft, and he played five years for them.

He was at his best in 2020 with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, which all set career highs. It was the third time he went over the 600-yard mark even though durability has often been a concern.

The Notre Dame product has appeared in more than 11 games just once, and that was during his rookie campaign.

That didn't stop the Miami Dolphins from signing him to a one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, but he played just two games and was a non-factor. He missed the first game of the year as he finished a six-game suspension from 2020 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and then suffered a broken finger in Week 4.

Yet there is still plenty to like about what Fuller could bring to the table as a 28-year-old potential deep threat who has been a dangerous playmaker in the past.

He won't be a No. 1 wide receiver, but he could take advantage of an opening as he looks to return to the form he demonstrated in 2020.