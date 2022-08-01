Bears Trade Rumors: 2021 2nd-Round Pick Teven Jenkins Drawing Interest from Teams

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Teven Jenkins' time with the Chicago Bears may not even last into a second season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Chicago has discussed trading Jenkins, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Rapoport called it a "situation to watch" with teams interested based on his potential alone even though he was limited as a rookie because of health concerns.

It seemed on draft day in 2021 that the Bears may have been laying the groundwork for their future offense when they selected quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and Jenkins in the second.

If the offensive tackle lived up to expectations, he could block for Fields' blind side for a decade as the team competed in the NFC North.

Instead, Jenkins underwent back surgery ahead of his rookie season and appeared in just six games with two starts. Chicago went 6-11, and the offensive line is once again a major question mark heading into Fields' second season under center.

Jenkins has also failed to move up the presumed depth chart ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted 2022 fifth-round pick Braxton Jones has played ahead of the 24-year-old Oklahoma State product, which, along with the recent addition of free agent Riley Reiff, suggests "the Bears have cooled on Jenkins' potential."

Chicago also has a new regime in place with first-year general manager Ryan Poles and first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

They do not have ties to Jenkins since they were not the ones to draft him, which could make them much more willing to give up on the youngster and get something in return for him via trade.