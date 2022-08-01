Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Cardinals 'Intensifying' Pursuit amid Dodgers, Padres Links

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

There are three finalists in the running to complete a trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, but one team is reportedly separating itself from the pack.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reports that the St. Louis Cardinals are "intensifying" their pursuit of Soto, becoming "much more aggressive of late in their trade proposals."

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are also still in the race to land the 23-year-old slugger.

