Hasim Rahman Jr. Says He Lost 'Tremendous' Respect for Jake Paul: 'Stop Being Scared'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There is clearly no love lost between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul.

Rahman spoke to the media following Paul announcing their fight scheduled for next weekend would not take place, saying he lost respect for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"I had a tremendous amount of respect for what he was doing and what he's done—until I got on the inside," Rahman said. "Now I see how many strings can be pulled and all the different type of stuff he tries to do to give himself an advantage and him not really giving a fair shake."

Rahman also accused Paul of trying to "blackball" him from the sport, telling other boxers to not book fights against him.

Paul's promotional team announced their Aug. 6 bout would not take place due to a disagreement over Rahman making weight. The fight was originally contracted at 200 pounds and then moved to 205 pounds when Rahman consistently weighed over the limit in the weeks leading up to the fight.

Rahman said he could make the 205-pound limit by Friday's weigh-in provided he would be able to fight at 215 pounds when the bell rings. Paul typically fights as a cruiserweight, and Rahman is a natural heavyweight.

Rahman said he would knock Paul out if the two were to reach an agreement on a future fight.

"Stop being scared," Rahman said to Paul. "Be a man. Put the gloves on. Stop being scared. It's that simple. You get in a fight with a real fighter, man. Get in there, get your ass whooped and head on back to YouTube."