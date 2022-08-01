Joe Burrow Is 'Everything You Would Wish For,' Says Bengals President Mike Brown

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Do not expect the Joe Burrow hype train to die down anytime soon.

Fresh off leading the Bengals to their first AFC championship in more than 30 years, Burrow has been the source of a never-ending heaping of praise in Cincinnati.

"He's everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati," Bengals president Mike Brown told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions during the regular season, winning Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL during his 2020 rookie campaign. The LSU product should, at least in theory, be able to take another leap in 2022 with his knee fully healed and the Bengals offense running at full throttle.

Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati brought life to a franchise that had settled into a state of mediocrity under Marvin Lewis and former quarterback Andy Dalton. While the Bengals were regular playoff contenders, they never won a postseason game in Lewis' 16 years at the helm.

That all changed in Burrow's second season under Zac Taylor, as the Bengals were a surprise winner of the AFC North and then raced their way to a Super Bowl appearance before losing by three points to the Los Angeles Rams.

With an elite supporting cast of young skill-position players around him, Burrow is in a position to give the Bengals their brightest future in franchise history.