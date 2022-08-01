MMQB: 'Door's Open' for Odell Beckham Jr. to Return to Rams amid Van Jefferson Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have set up contingency plans at wide receiver given Van Jefferson's knee issues.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, "Jefferson's knee issues were a reason the Rams brought in Allen Robinson in March" during free agency.

But with Jefferson leaving practice Saturday and set to see a specialist for his knee, Breer wrote that "very clearly, the door's open for [Odell Beckham Jr.] to come back, with the hope that his most recent ACL surgery will bring a more positive result than the last one did. So the Rams have plenty of options at the position. They'll be fine."

Beckham, 29, thrived in his short time with the Rams last season, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games while adding 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in the playoffs.

One of those touchdowns came in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, though Beckham also tore his ACL in that contest, leaving him likely out of action until the midway point of the upcoming season, if not later.

But with Cooper Kupp and Robinson already in tow, the Rams could make a late-season move for Beckham yet again if Jefferson's season is in jeopardy, once Beckham is cleared to play.