MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Giants Unlikely to Be ‘Pure Sellers’ at Deadline

J.D. Martinez is among the Red Sox players who could be traded before the deadline. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have fallen out of playoff contention in recent weeks, but neither is expected to be "pure sellers" before Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

They are each "reluctant to concede" on the 2022 season and want to bounce back quickly in 2023, per Rosenthal.

If the teams do make any trades, it will likely be players who will soon be free agents. Boston could move catcher Christian Vazquez and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, while San Francisco has pitcher Carlos Rodon and outfielder Joc Pederson.

Both teams are still in the playoff hunt, entering Monday within four games of the final wild-card spot in their respective leagues. However, the recent slides have been enough to lower expectations.

The Giants lost their first seven games after the All-Star break, while the Red Sox are 3-7 in the second half of the season.

The talent is still there to contend, even if the turnaround doesn't come until next season. San Francisco won 107 games last year before losing in the division series, and Boston reached the ALCS. It's enough for both sides to hold onto their long-term pieces and hope for more success going forward.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom recently said the team doesn't plan to have any discussions about shortstop Xander Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers. The Giants will also likely hold onto controllable players such as Logan Webb and Austin Slater.

However, there could still be quality options available.

Martinez is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the 34-year-old remains productive with a .288/.354/.462 slash line. He earned his fifth-career All-Star selection this year and could strengthen any lineup. Vazquez could also help a lot of teams as a catcher who hits .282. The veteran has also played first base this year and even lined up at second and third base over the past couple of seasons.

Pederson could be the best trade piece from the Giants, although he is currently on the seven-day injured list with a concussion. The two-time All-Star still has 17 home runs in 87 games this year.

Rodon has a player option for 2023 worth $22.5 million, but he seems likely to hit the open market after another strong season with a 3.00 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 123 innings. The Giants could get a good return in a trade after signing Rodon in the offseason.