Eagles' A.J. Brown Shades Titans on Twitter After Deebo Samuel's 49ers Contract

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly received a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown took a shot at his former team on social media.

Brown, who received a four-year, $100 million extension when he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to Philadelphia, dismissed the notion that he was the problem in Tennessee:

Brown likely felt the urge to say something because he's faced waves of criticism from disgruntled Titans fans online throughout the 2022 offseason. Prior to being traded on the night of the NFL draft, Brown expressed his frustration with Tennessee fans who called him out for skipping the team's offseason workouts while awaiting a new contract.

Even after his departure from the Titans, Brown has not held back in addressing fans who troll him online. He declared himself to be "the best receiver to play for [the] franchise" last month while responding to a disparaging tweet.

Brown established himself as one of the best young receivers in the NFL, recording over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the league. A chest injury limited him to 13 games in 2021, and he finished with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns. The Titans, who had the best record in the AFC at 12-5, were 11-2 in the games Brown played.

Now with the Eagles, Brown is expected to have a similar impact on a team hoping to compete for a division title. The 25-year-old should see a ton of volume as the top target of young quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he should open up opportunities for second-year wideout DeVonta Smith.