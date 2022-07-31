X

    Reds' Brandon Drury Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Dodgers, Braves, Mariners

    Doric SamJuly 31, 2022

    Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    In the midst of another lost season, the Cincinnati Reds reportedly have a coveted trade piece that is drawing interest from several teams.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Reds third baseman Brandon Drury "is one of the most popular names in industry trade talks today," with the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves all checking on his availability.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

