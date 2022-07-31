Report: Pirates' Bryan Reynolds 'Isn't Going Anywhere' amid Yankees Trade Rumors

Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rival executives have gotten the impression that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds "isn’t going anywhere" ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic had previously reported the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins "have not stopped calling" about Reynolds.

The 27-year-old entered Sunday hitting .254 with a .335 on-base percentage and 15 home runs in 85 games.

Reynolds was even better last season, hitting .302 with 24 home runs and 90 RBI, also leading the league with eight triples. Not only did he earn his first All-Star selection, he got votes for MVP even with the Pirates losing 101 games.

Pittsburgh has struggled again in 2022, entering the day with a 40-61 record with six straight losses. After already trading Daniel Vogelbach, it makes sense for opposing teams to inquire about anyone else the Pirates would be willing to deal.

Reynolds remains an important part of the team's core, however, especially being under team control through at least 2025.

With other exciting young pieces on the roster, including Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Pirates have a bright future.